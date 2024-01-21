The official Juventus website revealed some of the most intriguing stats and facts leading to tonight’s encounter against Lecce.

The Bianconeri prevailed in the reverse fixture thanks to Arek Milik’s solitary goal. They’ll be hoping to complete the double with a win at the Via del Mare.

In the last 18 meetings against the Giallorossi, the Old Lady only failed to score on a single occasion, the source notes.

Gleison Bremer will be marshalling the backline yet again. He’s the only Juventus player to feature in all 20 Serie A fixtures this season.

Dusan Vlahovic has now poached nine league goals. He’s only one strike away from equalling the record of Paulo Dybala who’s the only Juventus player in the last 50 years to register double figures in back-to-back seasons before turning 24.

On a separate note, the Serbian bomber has now scored three direct free-kicks in the last two seasons. He now shares the first spot in the Top Five European leagues with James Ward-Prowse, Vincenzo Grifo and Aarón Martín.

Speaking of set-pieces, the Bianconeri have conceded a single goal from dead-ball situations this season. Only Real Madrid have done better in this regard in Europe’s biggest leagues, as they’re yet to concede from set pieces.

Moreover, Only Marten de Roon and Jeremy Toljan have provided more assists (both five) than Filip Kostic (four) among players who have not yet scored this season.

Finally, Max Allegri will have the opportunity to register his 300th Serie A win this evening. Only two managers have reached this milestone. They are Giovanni Trapattoni (352) and Nereo Rocco (302).