While Juventus are still hoping to keep Randal Kolo Muani, the agreement with Paris Saint-Germain seems less likely compared to the past few weeks.

The Frenchman joined the Bianconeri on a dry loan in January which was later renewed for the FIFA Club World Cup. At the time, the striker expressed his happiness in Turin while admitting his desire to stay beyond the summer. These sentiments were echoed by his compatriot, Damien Comolli, Juve’s newly-appointed General Director.

Last month, Juventus and PSG agreed to reconvene after the Club World Cup to find a suitable solution. After all, all parties want the deal to go through, including the European champions who have plans to reinstate the player in Luis Enrique’s squad.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese explains, the chances of Kolo Muani staying at Juventus have decreased in recent weeks.

Randal Kolo Muani Keen to stay in Turin

As the source explains, several factors are impeding the operation, including Dusan Vlahovic, who’s looming incedibly large on Juve’s wage bill, until further notice.

The Serbian can expect a salary of €12 million if he were to see out his final contractual year. Therefore, it will be necessary for the Old Lady to offload the 25-year-old to make room for a new striker in the squad, especially following the capture of Jonathan David.

Moreover, there has been some reported interest from Chelsea in the services of Kolo Muani, which could prompt PSG to raise their asking price.

How much would Kolo Muani cost Juventus?

The France international’s book value currently stands at €57 million (since he cost PSG €90m less than two years ago). Juventus have no intention to pay this sum, but they would be happy to extend the loan for another year before renegotiating a transfer in the summer of 2026 when the player’s value would drop to €38m, with PSG willing to negotiate a sale for €40 million.

Nevertheless, the main issue resides in the formula, as Juventus are only willing to include an option to buy in their favour, while the Ligue 1 giants are asking for an obligation to buy.