On Saturday, Juventus earned a convincing win at Lazio’s expense. The Bianconeri beat their visitors 3-1, and the club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered at the Allianz Stadium.

For the first time since the 2019/20 season, Juventus have won three of their first four matches of the campaign. Ironically, current Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri was at the club’s helm at the time.

Dusan Vlahovic bagged a brace yesterday to set a remarkable record. The Serbian has become the first player in the club’s history to score four goals in the opening four rounds of the campaign two years in a row.

Last term, the 23-year-old ran out of steam as the season progressed, so let’s hope he maintains his hot run this time around.

Federico Chiesa was also on target. The Italian is also enjoying a fine moment. He has now scored five goals in his last seven Serie A appearances, the exact same tally he netted in his previous 48 outings.

Manuel Locatelli had a spectacular display on Saturday. He has now become the only player born after 1997 to deliver an assist in every Serie A campaign since 2018/19.

The encounter against Lazio proved to be a special occasion for both Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti. The Texan made his 100th appearance for the club, while the young Italian now has 50 outings with the senior team.