Vlahovic, Chiesa and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus-Fiorentina

This evening, Juventus will renew their rivalry with Fiorentina in what should be another intense battle at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts ahead of Sunday’s big encounter.

In their last 11 home meetings against the Tuscans in Serie A, Juve prevailed on 10 occasions, with the exception being a defeat in December 2020, when Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace against his future employers.

At the moment, Juventus is leading the league charts when it comes to clean sheets, with 13 from 21 fixtures. The Old Lady has now equaled her tally from last season, and should easily surpass it. On the other hand, Fiorentina has registered the fewer number of clean sheets in Serie A since last October – only one in 14 outings.

Juventus remain the only team in the Italian top flight never to conceded following the 76th minute this season. However, the last to score a late league goal against the Bianconeri happens to be Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez (May 22, 2022).

Today, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic could line up side-by-side for the third time during their time together at Juventus. Nonetheless, the two stars played together on 41 occasions for Fiorentina.

For his part, Juan Cuadrado is another former Viola star who currently plays for the Old Lady. The Colombian had enjoyed a great spell in Tuscany, but the Viola have become one of his favorite targets: he scored two goals against his former employers and provided four assists.

Finally, Max Allegri will lead Juventus for the 250th time in Serie A. Only Carlo Ancelotti (283 with Milan) and Marcello Lippi (258 with Juventus) have reached this milestone while managing a single team in the three points per win era.