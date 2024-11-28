Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could make his return to action this Sunday at the Via del Mare against Lecce.

The 24-year-old had been omnipresent in Thiago Motta’s starting lineup, playing the first 16 competitive fixtures from the first minute. However, he returned from international duty carrying a knock, so the manager was forced to improvise new solutions amidst the lack of centre-forwards; Arkadiusz Milik has been on the sidelines nursing a knee injury since June, and is expected to return in January.

In last weekend’s clash at San Siro, Weston McKennie operated (or at least tried to) as a striker against Milan. But as fate would have it, the American midfielder ended up joining the ever-growing injury list, so his compatriot Timothy Weah got the nod in yesterday’s Champions League contest against Aston Villa.

However, neither USMNT star was able to find success in their unconventional role, so the Bianconeri fired blank on both occasions, registering back-to-back stalemates.

So even though Vlahovic has been under great scrutiny recently, Juventus are desperate to have him back as soon as possible. Luckily for Motta, this could ensue sooner rather than later.

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, Vlahovic has recovered from his slight physical problem, at least from a clinical perspective.

So as the source explains, it remains to be seen if the Serbia international will be able to restore his best physical condition ahead of the weekend’s trip to Lecce.

At the moment, there is growing optimism regarding a call-up, even if the striker might not be fit enough for a starting berth. In this case, he could start on the bench and perhaps offer his contribution in the second period.

The former Fiorentina man has thus far contributed with nine goals and one assist in his 16 outing across all competitions.