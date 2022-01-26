Vlahovic compared to five former Juventus stars

Despite the club’s underwhelming position in the table, this is an exciting time to be a Juventus supporter.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Dusan Vlahovic should complete a switch from Florence to Turin before the end of the month.

The Serbian bomber is one of the most highly-rated young strikers in the world, and is currently leading the Serie A scoring charts with 17 goals alongside Ciro Immobile.

Despite the presence of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean, the Bianconeri squad has been lacking a clinical hitman for a while.

According to JuveNews, Vlahovic shares similarities with five former stars who represented the Old Lady in the past.

The report says that the Serbian could be a mixture between Christian Vieri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alen Boksic, David Trezeguet and Gonzalo Higuain.

Now the obvious question would be: How So?

Here’s the source’s answer:

Vlahovic has the powerful left-foot of Bobo Vieri. He also possesses the raw talent of the young Ibra who signed for Juventus in 2004.

The Fiorentina man also has the unstoppable drive of Boksic, the goal instinct of Trzegol and finally El Pipita’s ability to link up with his teammates.

The reports also adds that the 21-year-old striker has a strong character, as he remained unfazed despite all the transfer talk and pressure surrounding him during the last few months.

That is why the source tips him to succeed in Turin, while other youngsters (like Dejan Kulusevski) have failed.