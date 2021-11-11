Vlahovic compared to former Juventus star and urged to sign for the Turin giants

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Juventus in the last few months as the striker continues to impress at Fiorentina.

The 21-year-old has been identified as the ideal long-term striker for the Bianconeri, but several clubs also want to sign him.

Juve will face competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the race for his signature, but does he want to join them?

The player is in a position to decide which club would be best for his development, but if he asks former Juve star, Vladimir Jugović he would advise him to make the move to Turin.

In a recent interview, the ex-Serbian midfielder compares the budding striker to his former teammate at Juve, Christian Vieri.

He told Tuttosport: “Dusan is from 2000 and is doing very well with Fiorentina and with the national team. He is the Under 21 center forward of the moment together with Haaland. Honestly, in Vlahovic I see a little bit Vieri, my partner in Juventus, Atletico and Inter”

The competition for Vlahovic is one that Juve will need to work very hard to win.

If the attacker wants to remain in Italy, the Bianconeri would have an advantage in the race for his signature.

However, if he favours a move away from Serie A, then the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are automatically ahead of Juve.

Another major problem for Juve is that Fiorentina doesn’t enjoy selling their best players to them.

This doesn’t close the door on the Bianconeri landing him, but it means they will not get preferential treatment from La Viola.