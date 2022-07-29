Vlahovic completes his rehabilitation and could start against Real Madrid

Dusan Vlahovic has been missing Juventus’ preseason matches this summer, and some fans were worried by that development.

The Serbian remains one of the club’s main men, and he would be their number one striker this season.

That comes with a lot of responsibilities, and he probably needs to prepare well to achieve maximum fitness level.

However, he has been managing a groin issue since the second half of last season.

It forced him to sit out his country’s matches during the break, and Juve decided that he must continue working to recover fully from it.

He was placed on a personalised plan which has stopped him from playing for them so far.

However, a report on Calciomercato claims the former Fiorentina man is now fit enough to start matches, and he could be in the starting XI for Juve’s next match, against Real Madrid.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a key component of this team, and we need him to be a part of the preparations for the new year.

He is looking to score up to 30 goals for us in this campaign, and that would only be achieved if he is part of the preseason and gets used to playing with his other teammates.