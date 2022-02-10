Vlahovic could be in trouble for breaking covid rules to join Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic could be in trouble with the law with speculation that he may have broken covid-19 protocols to join Juventus.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri just before the last transfer window closed as they looked to add more goals to their squad.

He has already debuted for them and even scored, but now there is controversy surrounding his arrival at the club regarding covid.

Tuttosport reports that there is an ongoing investigation on the possibility that he broke covid-19 rules to join the club.

The report says the attacker had caught covid days before the move and had to self-isolate.

He has been jabbed thrice and showed no symptoms, but as per the protocol, he has to spend some days in isolation, regardless.

However, it seems he didn’t finish his days of isolation before making the move and the ASL Toscana Centro is now looking to see if he had the permission to change the location of his isolation.

Juve FC Says

Whenever an issue involves Juventus, it is blown out of proportion and this is not new.

However, the Bianconeri will have known the consequences of such action, and it is very likely that he had completed the protocols or had permission before leaving for Turin.

It would be interesting to see how this ends, but for now, we need to concentrate on matters on the field.