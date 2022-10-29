Vlahovic could miss more than one match for Juventus

Dusan Vlahovic suffered an injury in Juventus’ match against Benfica in midweek and is expected to miss the Bianconeri game against Lecce.

It is considered a minor issue, meaning he should be back on the pitch for their game against PSG.

However, a new report on Calciomercato reveals he might spend more time on the sidelines.

The report reveals that Vlahovic’s problem might be worse than first feared and the Serbian could miss the games against Lecce, PSG and Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic rarely gets injured, so we will miss his presence on the pitch. But injuries are a part of the game, so we have many options.

This is an opportunity for Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean to show they have what it takes to play and score goals for this club.

We expect them to lead the line well and get the goals we need in these matches before DV9 returns to action.

If they play well, we will not need to rush the Serbian back to the pitch, which will give him enough time to recover properly.

Kean is in top form and Milik has been doing nicely before now. They should play well in these matches.