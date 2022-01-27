Vlahovic could opt for an interesting squad number

When it comes to squad numbers, some don’t bother too much with it, while others take interest in this regard.

For the latter section, the current question is which number will Dusan Vlahovic wear at Juventus.

The Fiorentina striker is set to complete a major switch to Turin in the next few days.

But while the big center forward is a natural number nine, his favorite number remains occupied by Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard might end up lingering at the club until the summer, forcing the younger Serbian to find an alternative number.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Vlahovic could opt to wear the number seven which has been vacant since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The 21-year-old has never worn this number before. He has been Fiorentina’s number nine in the last two seasons, but he initially adopted the #28 jersey following his arrival in 2018/19.

Juve FC say

Historically speaking, the number seven wasn’t the most prestigious jerseys at Juventus. However, CR7’s time at the club surely left its mark in this regard.

But since Ronaldo’s departure, Juventus have been lacking a goal-scorer who constantly delivers in front of goal.

So perhaps wearing the Portuguese’s shirt would bear some significance, symbolizing Vlahovic as the true heir of Ronaldo in Turin – at least in terms of scoring.