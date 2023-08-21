This summer, Juventus attempted to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea but to no avail. The Bianconeri tried to insert Dusan Vlahovic in their negotiations with the Blues.

Obviously, the Serbian commanded a larger transfer fee, so the Italians were looking to collect at least 30 million euros as compensation.

Nevertheless, the two clubs failed to reach an agreement, leaving the Belgian as an outcast at Stamford Bridge.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino’s dire need for firepower upfront, the Argentine boss has no plans to rely on the 30-year-old’s services.

But according to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, Chelsea and Juventus are unlikely to reopen exchange talks for Lukaku and Vlahovic at this stage of the summer.

As the source explains, such a complicated deal is unlikely to take off at this late stage of the transfer session.

Moreover, the Bianconeri are making new assessments following Dusan’s positive display in the Serie A opener. The 23-year-old provided the assist for Federico Chiesa before converting from the spot.

So with the former Fiorentina man gradually regaining his scoring touch, Juve are no longer eager to send him away.

Juve FC say

This news is music to the ears of the vast majority of Juventus supporters. The black-and-white fanbase has loudly and consistently expressed its objection to the swap deal.

Nevertheless, we can still expect more rumors to surface between now and the end of the transfer market.

So we can never be completely sure until the Mercato doors are officially shut.