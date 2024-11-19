Dusan Vlahovic has addressed concerns after being forced off with a thigh problem during Serbia’s match against Denmark. The Juventus striker, integral to the team’s attack, left the game late in the second half, a situation that raises alarm for the Bianconeri, who rely heavily on him as their sole frontman this season.

International breaks are often viewed with apprehension by club managers, as they expose players to the risk of injuries that could disrupt their domestic campaigns. Juventus had hoped to avoid such setbacks, but Vlahovic’s situation underscores the unpredictability of these fixtures.

After the match, Vlahovic spoke about his condition, stating as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I felt pain in my thigh, I couldn’t finish the match. I’m sorry. I’ll see what the situation is after the inspection in Turin.”

This news comes at a critical juncture for Juventus, who face high-stakes fixtures, including a must-win clash against AC Milan immediately after the international break. The potential absence of Vlahovic could force Juventus to rethink their tactical setup and explore alternative options in attack.

Vlahovic has been a key figure for Juventus this season, shouldering the goal-scoring burden as their primary striker. Losing him for any extended period would be a significant setback, not only because of his individual quality but also due to the lack of immediate depth in the position. Injuries to backup options like Arkadiusz Milik have left Juventus without a clear alternative.

If Vlahovic is unavailable, Juventus may need to rely on unconventional solutions, such as deploying wingers or midfielders in a more advanced role. This situation also highlights the club’s pressing need to address their striker depth in the upcoming January transfer window.

For now, Juventus fans and management will await updates from Turin with bated breath, hoping the injury is minor and Vlahovic can quickly return to fitness. Until then, the club must prepare contingency plans to navigate what could be a challenging period ahead.