One of Juventus’ best players this season has been Dusan Vlahovic, and he proved that again during the win against Lazio.

He was suspended for the league game between both clubs at the weekend, and Juventus missed their in-form Serbian star.

As he returned to the team for the Coppa Italia game against the same opponents last night, fans were hopeful he would make an impact, and he did.

DV9 scored a goal as the Bianconeri returned to winning ways and now hold a 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg.

Vlahovic has already scored double figures this season, which is shaping up to be his best at the club, but the Serbian cares less about how many goals he scores.

When asked about his goals, he insists he prioritises the team winning games over his scoring.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I don’t care too much, I could have done much better. The most important thing is the team’s victory, it’s not important who scores goals or assists. When we win we’re all good. Today we played a great match, I thank the my teammates for how they played, the fans for how they supported us and coach Allegri for how he prepared the match. Now we just have to continue like this.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been fantastic for us this term, and we expect him to keep scoring the goals we need as a team.

The Serbian is one of our group’s best players now; we hope we have unlocked him and he will keep improving every year.