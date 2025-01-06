Fabio Capello believes Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has what it takes to solve many problems for Juventus.

While the 23-year-old is struggling for playing time, form and relevance at Old Trafford, he remains highly touted in the Italian peninsula where he’s remembered fondly for his exploits at Bologna over the last couple of years under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

In recent months, the Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Turin. The Old Lady is looking to sign the struggling forward on loan from Man Utd, as exclusively revealed by JuveFC.

While it remains to be seen if the Serie A giants will be successful in their attempts, Capello is absolutely in favour of the rumoured move.

The legendary Italian manager considers Zirkzee as the ideal profile to unlock the style of football that Motta has been trying to implement since his arrival at Continsassa.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and England manager believes the Netherlands international can succeed where Dusan Vlahovic is failing, mainly due to his different attributes.

“Zirkzee is the player who sews together the whole game that Thiago Motta would like to play,” said the 78-year-old in his interview with Rai Radio 1 (via Tuttosport).

“Vlahovic does not have great technique, he is more of a penalty area man. If you don’t get him into the penalty box, it becomes difficult for him to play.

“When Motta takes him off, it is because he believes that Vlahovic is not part of the game system that he wants, it is both a tactical and technical choice.”

Capello also commented on the Old Lady’s forgettable Super Cup appearance which ended in a defeat to Milan.

“They gave credence to all the coach’s ideas and so far the results are not what they expected. Motta is rightly criticized, even though in the first half against Milan in Riyadh they were the best Juve of this period.”