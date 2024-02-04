Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic proclaims his passion for the club and the city of Turin while opening up on the hurdles that thwarted his progress in the past.

The 24-year-old endured rough times in recent years when finding the back of the net felt like a daunting task.

Nevertheless, the bomber appears to have turned the page, and is now enjoying his football once more.

The former Fiorentina man lifted the club on his broad shoulders in January, bagging six Serie A goals.

Vlahovic expressed his happiness to be a protagonist once more for the Bianconeri.

“Now I feel great on a personal level. I’m happy to have helped the team and that we are getting the results we wanted,” said the Serbian in his interview with BeIN Sports via IlBianconero.

“When we win, we become even more motivated to work hard. We have to continue on this path.”

“I love this city and this club. I’m having a great time at Juventus, it’s an environment that has exceeded my expectations.”

On the other hand, Vlahovic admitted that he wasn’t in his best physical shape during the World Cup in Qatar. The Juventus star was hindered by a recurring groin issue at the time.

“It wasn’t the experience I was hoping for. I wasn’t well, I wasn’t even fit to train, it was mentally difficult for me.

“I couldn’t deliver the performances that I was hoping for despite getting the chance to play on the biggest stage.”

Finally, the striker had a message of support for Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan who was recently the target of racial abuse during a Serie A fixture in Udine.

“I send a big hug to Maignan. He is not alone, we are all with him. And we will do everything to ensure that these things never happen again in football.

“It is unacceptable to discriminate against someone based on the color of his skin. We all play and live together, and we are all equal.”