Dusan Vlahovic showcased his scoring prowess by netting twice in Juventus’ 3-1 victory over Lazio today, taking his tally to four goals in four games in the current league season.

This form exemplifies the Vlahovic that Juventus had hoped for when they made a significant investment to acquire him from Fiorentina at the beginning of last year. After recovering from a prolonged injury issue that plagued him throughout the previous season, he appears to be in excellent form and fully fit.

His impressive start to this season mirrors his performance in the previous campaign, where he scored four goals in the first four league games of the term. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic has now achieved the distinction of becoming the first Juventus player ever to score four goals in the first four games of the season in two consecutive seasons. This highlights his consistency and goal-scoring prowess.

Juve FC Says

When we signed Vlahovic, we knew he was a player capable of breaking goalscoring records and he has started.

This is just the beginning for the Serbian and if he stays fit, we expect him to challenge for the top scorer gong in the league, which should mean we will compete for the title as well, our ultimate goal for the season.