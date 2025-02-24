On Sunday night, Juventus secured a hard-fought victory over Cagliari with Dusan Vlahovic emerging as the ultimate hero.

The Serbian made his return to the starting lineup after six matches on the bench. Thiago Motta decided to give him the nod at the expense of Randal Kolo Muani who was granted some rest. The Serbian obliged by scoring the goal that separated the two sides. He latched onto a heavy touch from his old nemesis Yerry Mina and rounded Elia Caprile before placing the ball in the empty net.

After the contest, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting facts and stats registered in the aftermath, and the most compelling one arguably belongs to the 25-year-old bomber.

Since his arrival in Turin back in January 2022, Vlahovic is only the fifth Serie A player to reach 50 50-goal contributions for a single club. He now has 42 strikes to his name and eight assists. He has thus joined an elusive club that includes Lautaro Martinez with Inter Milan (78), Rafael Leao with AC Milan (61), Ademola Lookman with Atalanta (59) and Victor Osimhen with Napoli (54).

Moreover, no striker has scored more goals against Cagliari since the 2019/20 campaign. He has now found the back of the net against the Sardinian club on eight occasions, thus equaling the tally of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lautaro Martinez.

On another note, the Bianconeri have now scored goals in their last 13 Serie A outings. This is their longest run since the one between October 2023 and January 2024 which lasted for 15 fixtures.

Moreover, Juventus have now extended their Serie A winning run to four in a row for the first time since January 2024 when they stretched it to five on the trot.