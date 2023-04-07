Vlahovic expected to be an Arsenal player by July 1st

Juventus is working hard to hold on to its best players as clubs around Europe circle them.

The Bianconeri remain one of the top sides on the continent and continue to show they have what it takes to stay relevant.

They have lost 15 league points this season, yet the Black and Whites have remained competitive and could probably still end the term with a Champions League spot.

But if they do not, they could lose some players and one of them is Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker is on the radar of several clubs, but his main suitor is Arsenal, who wanted to buy him when he played at Fiorentina.

The Gunners will reportedly push harder for his signature in the summer and this time, Juve could sell.

A report on Calciomercato claims the black and whites are willing to offload him for the right price and Arsenal is willing to meet their asking price for his signature.

It adds that he is expected to be an Arsenal player as soon as the next transfer window opens.

Juve FC Says

We are not a selling club, but every footballer has a price and sometimes it is better to sell a top player for a good fee.

If we do not make the top four, it will be a blow to our finances and we could offload Vlahovic.

As long as his transfer will profit the club, fans may not have an issue with him leaving.