Dusan Vlahovic is trying to bury the hatchet with the Juventus Curva Sud supporters rather quickly following the squabble that ensued at the end of Saturday night’s contest against Venezia.

The Serbian’s last-minute spot-kick averted the Bianconeri from their first Serie A defeat under the guidance of Thiago Motta. However, a 2-2 draw against the team residing at the bottom of the table was hardly sufficient to appease the fans who grew sick and tired of seeing their team settle for draws (10 out of 16 league fixtures this season).

Therefore, the Ultras groups voiced their irritation when the squad went to salute them after the final whistle. But while his teammates stood their ground and absorbed all the anger, Vlahovic snapped, which infuriated the fans even more, prompting louder jeers and insults towards the 24-year-old, while his captain Danilo tried to calm the situation.

But following the unpleasant scenes on Saturday, cooler heads have now prevailed, so the striker is now looking to restore peace with the Juventus faithful by thanking them for their continuous support and acknowledging the reasons behind their irritation.

“I understand the regret for the latest results and you have every right to show it,” posted Vlahovic in a story on his Instagram account.

“I have always respected you by giving everything for the shirt and I thank you for the support you give us every day. Now it is important to continue to support the team and start again UNITED all together. #finoallafine”.

On the same note, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese reveals that Vlahovic explained to the club what went on, revealing that his frustration was only aimed towards a single supporter who was insulting him and gesturing death threats

Regardless of the reasons, we can only hope that the strong bond between Vlahovic and Juventus fans prevails over this regretful incident for the sake of the club.