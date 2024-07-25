Former Fiorentina manager Cesare Prandelli has commented on Dusan Vlahovic’s talents and abilities as the striker continues his development at Juventus.

Vlahovic has been one of the high-profile players in the Juve squad since joining them from La Viola, and Prandelli was the one who gave him his break in Florence.

The striker moved to Fiorentina from his first club in Serbia as a prolific talent and underwent further development to refine his game.

Before Vlahovic’s transfer to Juventus, he had become one of the top goalscorers in Europe, scoring almost every game.

Juve recognised his exceptional talent and added him to their squad in 2022, where he has continued to impress.

The Bianconeri are thrilled to have him on their team, and Prandelli notes that scoring goals has always come naturally to the Serbian striker.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“You have to give trust if you are convinced of his qualities. With Vlahovic you could see that he had innate qualities and it wasn’t enough not to put pressure on him, then I gave him some advice, like avoiding wandering around the pitch especially on the wings otherwise who closes the action?”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has remained a fantastic striker for us, and we need him to score more goals. Hopefully, that will happen under Thiago Motta.