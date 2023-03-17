Vlahovic-Gatti bromance and the most interesting scenes from Juve’s win in Freiburg

Last night, Juventus secured their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals with another victory over Freiburg. After prevailing with a solitary goal in the first leg, the Bianconeri added another two on German soil.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon shed light on three interesting scenes that might have gone unnoticed.

The first is the celebration following Dusan Vlahovic’s first goal (which was later disallowed by VAR). All the players on the pitch plus the substitutes sprinted to overwhelm their teammate who has been desperately seeking a goal recently.

The Serbian eventually got his goal from the spot, resulting in a funny exchange with Federico Gatti who earned the penalty kick. This included a chock and a little dance between two men who have formed a strong bond during their time in Turin.

Then we have Max Allegri who was livid on the touchline, especially during the final stretch of the match.

Apparently,in the manager wasn’t pleased with the performance of his players in the second half, as they were too complacent to his liking.

“The match had too much suffering, especially on the second half. We saw that with #Allegri who we could hear from Milan. Overall Juventus took care of business” #DelPiero (@SkySport ) pic.twitter.com/CTUfbwNfoi — 🎥 All JuveCast🎙 🏳️🏴 (@AllJuveCast) March 16, 2023

Finally, Federico Chiesa raised some eyebrows with an unusual goal celebration. Instead of bursting in joy, the winger apologised to the away supporters for his recurring absence in the past year or so, even if Juventus fans had never demanded it.