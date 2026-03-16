Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are reportedly close to finding an accord on a new contract, but the length of the deal remains to be determined.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since suffering a high-grade lesion in late November that required surgical intervention.

After almost four months, the Serbian is finally ready to make his return to the pitch, as he’s expected to receive a call-up for Saturday’s meeting against Sassuolo.

But during this period of inactivity, Juventus and Vlahovic made a major U-turn on the renewal front, rekindling their contract talks after a long hiatus.

Juventus & Dusan Vlahovic ironing out contract extension

A few months ago, the striker’s departure was considered a foregone conclusion, while Juventus were searching the market for a replacement.

However, the situation has drastically changed, with both parties realising that their best option is to maintain their collaboration.

The player’s agent, Darko Ristic, and his father, Milos Vlahovic, arrived in Turin earlier this month for a new and possibly decisive round of negotiations.

According to TuttoJuve, the final agreement is now on the horizon, but two options remain on the table.

The source doesn’t expect the Serbian international to sign a long-term deal. Instead, it will either be a one-year contract (until June 2027) or a two-year deal (until June 2028).

Vlahovic’s earnings will be boosted by significant bonus

As reported in recent weeks, Vlahovic agreed to halve his salary from his current €12 million per year to circa €6 million, thus adhering to the club’s new wage ceiling.

But as the source explains, the centre-forward is still expected to collect a lucrative signing bonus.

If Vlahovic were to sign a one-year extension, he should pick up a sign-on fee worth €3 million. On the other hand, a two-year contract would earn him €5 million in total, spread over the two years (€2.5 million).

Juventus have adopted a similar strategy with Kenan Yildiz, who inked a new contract last month. The Turkish will receive a €6 million bonus spread over four years. The 20-year-old’s new deal is valid until June 2030.

These bonuses effectively raise the players’ yearly earnings, but they aren’t considered part of the salary for taxing purposes.