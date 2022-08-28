Vlahovic gives his reaction to Juventus draw against Roma

Dusan Vlahovic has reacted to Juventus’ draw against AS Roma yesterday.

The Bianconeri earned a 1-1 draw against Jose Mourinho’s side in a game they could easily have won.

Max Allegri’s men started the game well, and they scored the first goal before having another one ruled out for offside.

Vlahovic gave them the lead, but his handball made VAR rule out a fine strike from Manuel Locatelli.

Juve didn’t do well in the second half and they seemed to relax in their efforts to win the game.

This allowed Roma to get back in and the Giallorossi scored an equaliser.

Vlahovic has now taken to his Instagram account to react to the game.

The Serbian posted an image of himself and captioned it:

“We had to give a signal, and we did. We deserved better, but it doesn’t have to be an excuse. This is the right attitude, this is the team we need to be”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our best players and he has started this season very well.

However, he alone cannot deliver the performances that we want and we need everyone else on the team to be in top form as well.