Vlahovic gives his reaction to Nantes draw and there is unhappiness

Dusan Vlahovic admits Juventus is disappointed by their 1-1 draw against Nantes last night in the Europa League.

Max Allegri’s men were expected to earn a win from the fixture as one of the top clubs left in the competition.

However, Nantes had other plans and eventually got a share of the spoils to ensure the game remains balanced before both clubs meet again next week.

Vlahovic scored Juventus’ goal in the game, but he remains unhappy about the outcome of the fixture.

Speaking after the final whistle, the Serbian striker said via Calciomercato:

“We are definitely embittered, we deserved a different result. Now let’s think about La Spezia, then next Thursday we will give everything to spend the round in the Europa League. We aim to always win, they made a counterattack and scored. We also lacked luck. Now we have to recover energy.”

Juve FC Says

Nantes is a good side and showed it in the fixture. However, we were supposed to have won that game.

We have better and more accomplished players in our squad who can easily secure victory for us.

However, our stars did not do well and now we have so much work to do to earn a victory in France.

But our focus should be on our next game because every match is important to us from now until the end of the season.