Vlahovic has a terrible record against Inter Milan

Dusan Vlahovic will almost certainly start Juventus’ match against Inter Milan today as the Bianconeri looks to him to score the goals they need.

The Serbian remains one of the finest forwards in European football and will provide Juve with firepower in the game.

However, the Bianconeri fans who think he can score may have a rethink when briefed about his record against the Nerazzurri.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Dusan Vlahovic has played against Inter Milan at San Siro at least five times and for 280 minutes, the Serbian has no goal for his toiling.

This stat shows that Nerazzurri knows how to defend against the Serbian and he would need to play differently today to change that record.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has scored against most opponents and this game could be the fixture where he eventually hits top form.

The Serbian has the potential and anything required to show he is a top player, so we can expect him to score if chances come his way.

However, we are not reliant on him alone and if Inter pays too much attention to the former Fiorentina man, our other stars will score the goals we need to win the fixture.