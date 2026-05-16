Dusan Vlahovic could become a free agent at the end of the season as he has still not signed a new Juventus contract, and he has now been offered to a Spanish club.

Juventus are hoping to reach an agreement with him soon after making it clear that they would like to retain him for another season. The Old Lady remains determined to avoid losing one of the most highly regarded strikers in European football, but the situation is becoming increasingly uncertain.

However, delays in securing a new deal could prove costly, as Football Italia reports that Juventus risk losing him to Atletico Madrid.

Contract uncertainty and growing transfer speculation

While Juventus have signalled their intention to extend his contract, progress has reportedly been slow, with discussions yet to reach a final agreement. His representatives are believed to have kept the door open for a possible move elsewhere, depending on how negotiations develop in the coming weeks.

This situation has created concern within Juventus, who are keen to avoid losing a key attacking asset without a transfer fee. The club remain in active discussions, but the lack of a breakthrough has increased speculation regarding his next destination.

Atletico Madrid interest and Juventus next steps

Atletico Madrid has now emerged as a potential option, adding further pressure on Juventus to resolve the situation quickly. The Spanish side is said to be monitoring developments closely as they consider strengthening their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Juventus continue to work towards securing Vlahovic’s future at the Allianz Stadium, but the longer the contract situation remains unresolved, the greater the risk of losing him to another European club becomes.

The coming weeks are expected to be decisive, with Juventus needing to accelerate negotiations if they are to prevent the possibility of an exit and retain one of their most important forwards.