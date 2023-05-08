Vlahovic, Iling-Junior and the most interesting stats from Atalanta vs Juventus

On Sunday, Juventus collected three vital points away from home, toppling their Top-Four rivals Atlanta with two unanswered goals to climb up to second place in the Serie A standings.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the encounter at the Gewiss Stadium.

Juventus have now secured their 22nd win of the campaign in all competitions without conceding a goal. Only Barcelona (25) and Manchester United (23) have done better in this regard amongst clubs from Europe’s Top-Five leagues.

On a relative note, the Bianconeri have now collected a total of 23 clean sheets. Again, they land third on the list behind the Catalan giants (28) and the Red Devils (26).

Dusan Vlahovic replied to racist choirs at Bergamo by scoring a last-minute strike. Atalanta have now become the Serbian’s favorite target in Serie A. He scored five against La Dea, including three in Bergamo.

For his part, Samuel Iling-Junior made his full Serie A debut, becoming the sixth Juventus player born in 2001 onwards to start for the club this season. Only Hellas Verona (9) have started more youngsters than the Bianconeri this season.

Finally, the young winger has become the third English player to score for Juventus in Serie A, after David Platt (1992/93) and William John Jordan (1948/49).

The 19-year-old is also the first Englishman to start a Serie A match for Juventus since Platt against Lazio in June 1993.