Vlahovic impresses for Serbia but will Allegri learn how to use him?

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers in the world, and Juventus fought off many clubs to sign him in the January transfer window.

The Serbian is now their main goalscorer, but they are struggling to get the best from him.

Max Allegri is hard at work to get the striker more involved in the Bianconeri games, but it hasn’t worked so far.

He often cuts a lonely figure in their matches, and two of his goals in this campaign have come from direct free kicks.

However, he was in brilliant form as Serbia beat Sweden 4-1 in his recent international match.

Football Italia reports the striker completed 24 of his passes with an 87.5% accuracy compared to the 13 passes per game he averages for Juve with 70.5% accuracy.

He didn’t score after missing two chances, but he provided the assist for one of the goals.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri must not be stubborn, and at the moment, he needs help to get the best from Vlahovic. He can learn from Serbia.

However, if he keeps focusing on how he is using the former Fiorentina man now, the striker will struggle to score goals for us as a team.