Juventus reportedly actively sought offers for Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window, with the Old Lady keen on parting ways with the Serbian striker.

At the beginning of the transfer window, several clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, expressed interest in acquiring him. However, as the window closed, no clubs exhibited genuine interest in securing his services, and Vlahovic ultimately stayed in Turin.

Contrary to the swirling rumors, Vlahovic never expressed a desire to leave Juventus. It remains uncertain whether he would have departed if the club had found a buyer.

Throughout the transfer speculation, the striker remained devoted to the Bianconeri, turning down numerous offers when he was with Fiorentina.

Juve regards him as their primary striker, and Vlahovic is determined to live up to the club’s expectations to the best of his ability.

Asked if he considered leaving Juve in the summer, Vlahovic said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“No, I was always sure I wanted to stay. The noises are always there, and they are part of the game, if we start listening to everyone, we can go crazy. I isolated myself and only thought about the retreat and in the end I’m very happy I stayed. It was what I wanted.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not scored as many goals as we would have liked, but there is little doubt that he is one of the best strikers in the world and we are lucky to have him.