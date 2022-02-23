Vlahovic insists he wanted to win more than just scoring

Dusan Vlahovic made the perfect start to his Champions League career after scoring Juventus’ opener in their 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

He found the back of the net seconds into the game to announce his arrival in the competition.

He was generally impressive and forced the Villarreal goalie into making other saves.

In the end, his performance was not enough to help Juve win the fixture, and that is not a pleasing outcome for the former Fiorentina man.

He admits he enjoyed scoring on his debut, but he insists they wanted to win the game and that would have made him happy.

The Serbian said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Scoring in the Champions League is a dream come true, although obviously, I’m not happy, because we all wanted to win.

“But let’s look ahead. We did things as we told ourselves but the opponent also played well and I have to congratulate.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic said he joined Juventus to win trophies, and he truly meant it.

The 22-year-old has consistently placed the team’s achievement above his own and that is the attribute of a team player.

He will be on the books of the club for a long time and this attribute will serve him very well.