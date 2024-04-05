Dusan Vlahovic reiterated that he is very happy at Juventus and revealed that he wants to win the Champions League with the Bianconeri.

The striker has been their main goalscorer and continues to shine this term despite the team’s overall struggles.

Vlahovic has been a bright light for Juve, and his goals are a reason the Bianconeri have remained within the Champions League places.

The Serbian was rumored to be on the market by Juventus in the summer, and some reports have suggested he will leave the club at the end of this term.

However, DV9 is enjoying life at the Allianz Stadium and is not considering changing clubs at the moment.

He has bigger dreams, and one of them is to win the Champions League wearing the colors of the Old Lady.

He was speaking about that recently and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I dream of winning the Champions League with Juventus: I work hard and I will give my best to win that competition, I hope to bring a lot of joy to the fans.

“The best moment was Juve’s first day, as well as the debut with a goal at the Stadium.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been a much-improved player this term, and it is great to hear him speak about wanting to win the Champions League with us.