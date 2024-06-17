Dusan Vlahovic wants to help Serbia achieve success at Euro 2024, and the Juventus striker insists he will speak to the club after the competition.

There is a new manager at the club as Thiago Motta begins a new era on their bench, and Vlahovic is one of the players who needs to clarify his future with him.

The striker is also expected to reduce his salary at the club. Starting next term, he is set to earn 12 million euros per season.

This figure is too much for Juve to pay, and they need to reach a new agreement. However, all these club issues are not his focus for now.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I can’t wait to return to Turin and I will be available. Then I will talk to the club about all other things.”

On Motta becoming the new Juventus coach, he added: “Thiago Motta new Juve coach? Yes, but now I’m only thinking about the national team, I hope to stay in Germany for as long as possible because this team, this group deserves it, then we’ll talk about the other things later.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our best players, and we expect him to remain with the club beyond this season.

The Serbian will be an important part of our success as a club if he stays, but we must be open to his departure if he won’t take a pay cut.