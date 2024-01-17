Two-goal Juventus hero Dusan Vlahovic insists that the Bianconeri are approaching the season on a game-by-game basis.

The Serbian striker was unstoppable yesterday as he scored twice to secure a victory for the Bianconeri over the Black and Greens.

While Vlahovic initially faced challenges meeting expectations in Turin, in recent weeks he has started to display the form that prompted Juve to sign him from Fiorentina.

As he becomes increasingly influential, it becomes easier for Juventus to surpass the expectations set at the beginning of the season.

The Bianconeri have consistently emphasised their goal of finishing within the top four and have expressed little concern about overtaking Inter Milan for the top spot.

Nevertheless, their performances have exceeded initial expectations, and Vlahovic states that they are approaching the season one game at a time.

The striker said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I can’t tell you if it’s our moment or not, we prepare match by match and always give our best. We’re happy to have won, but we have to be present with keep your head and stay compact. It’s a great feeling and I think this has been like this since the beginning and has never changed. I’m happy to have scored a goal from a free kick, today went well but I hope to score many more.”

Juve FC Says

We have to take the campaign game by game because it makes no sense to think about the end of the term when it is still a long way ahead.