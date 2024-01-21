Juventus hero in their match against Lecce this evening, Dusan Vlahovic, does not want to get carried away with their performance in the game and insists they are taking the season game by game.

DV9 scored twice as Juve defeated Lecce 3-0 to go top of the Serie A table.

Inter Milan will not play this weekend because of their commitments in the Super Cup, which means Juve could be top by the time both title contenders meet at the start of next month.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to remain in the title race this season despite the odds being stacked against them.

The win against Lecce should be celebrated, but Juve has refused to get carried away despite returning to the top of the league standings.

Asked if Juventus is a better team now, Vlahovic said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Yes, but we don’t think about it, we go match by match, the next match is against Empoli, so we think about Empoli and after Empoli we will think about Inter. We go step by step, match by match, which for us is critical”.

Juve FC Says

We truly have to go through the season one game at a time, and Vlahovic knows this.

We have so many more games to play before becoming champions, and we need Inter to falter before achieving that, so there is no point celebrating now.