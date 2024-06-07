Dusan Vlahovic insists that Juventus will aim to win Serie A next season after they fell short in the last campaign.

The Bianconeri were close to winning the Italian top flight and topped the standings ahead of Inter Milan for several weeks during the 2023/2024 season.

However, they eventually fell short after suffering a dramatic drop in form.

The team is being rebuilt, and a new manager will take over from the departed Max Allegri before next season.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and every year, they are expected to compete for top honours.

Although the team will undergo significant changes when the new manager arrives, that is not an excuse for the players not to do their best and compete for trophies.

Speaking ahead of the next campaign, Vlahovic insists he and his teammates will look to challenge for top trophies next term.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Whether we will win it next year, we don’t know. We are certainly opening a new cycle, we have many young players, but we will certainly aim for the title. As for the cup, we are all very happy. This was honestly our goal at the beginning of the year. Our goal was the championship and direct qualification for the Champions League and we are all satisfied with this.”

Juve FC Says

Thiago Motta knows he is coming to manage a team that must challenge to win the league and trophies, so Vlahovic is displaying the mindset we want from all our players.