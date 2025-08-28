Dusan Vlahovic is now expected to continue his career at Juventus, with the Serbian striker one of the players the club plans to keep as the transfer window approaches its conclusion.

There had been speculation for much of the summer that Vlahovic might depart, with AC Milan among the clubs showing interest. The possibility of a late move was discussed, particularly as he enters the final year of his contract and becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Juventus had left the door open for potential suitors in the hope of recouping a fee and avoiding the need to pay his significant wages, reported to be around one million euros per month, until his deal expires. However, no concrete offers have materialised, and the forward is now set to remain in Turin.

A quiet summer for Vlahovic

While Juventus weighed up their options, Vlahovic remained calm about his situation. The 25-year-old has not agitated for a move, and with only days left before the window closes, it now appears certain he will stay at the Allianz Stadium.

This outcome may surprise some supporters, as the club had been open to his departure, but Juventus are prepared to retain his services for another season. They will now focus on ensuring he contributes effectively under the current management rather than considering last-minute alternatives.

Comolli confirms his future

General manager Damien Comolli addressed the situation and made it clear that the striker will remain with Juventus. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“There’s no friction between us and Dusan. He’s part of the team, he’ll stay 99% of the time and be with us for the entire season. There have been many discussions with some clubs, but nothing concrete. His permanence is good news because he’s an excellent player, and he wants to stay too.”

The confirmation effectively ends any lingering speculation around Vlahovic’s future in this transfer window. Juventus must now work with the player for the remainder of his contract and make the most of his ability on the pitch.

Although some may feel the club missed the chance to cash in, keeping Vlahovic ensures stability in attack, and the striker will aim to prove his worth in the coming campaign.