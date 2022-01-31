vlahovic
“Vlahovic is among the top five forwards in the world” reckons former Juventus star

January 31, 2022 - 11:15 pm

Former Juventus star, Michele Padovano, is full of praise for the new Bianconeri striker, Dusan Vlahovic and he says the Serbian is among the top five in the world.

Vlahovic is the leading scorer in Serie A this season and he joins Juve to help the Bianconeri get back to form.

The former Fiorentina man scored relentlessly in the last year, and at 22, he looks set to become a goal machine in Serie A.

His move to Juve means he would not have to spend too much time adapting to a new competition and we expect him to start strongly.

The 1996 Champions League winner with Juve, Padovano, says via Calciomercato

“The player is really very strong, important, who will adapt to every game system, able to lend a hand to Juventus. Vlahovic is among the top five forwards in the world, in Italy there are only him and Osimhen of such strong young people.”

Juve FC Says

Considering that clubs around the continent wanted to sign him, Vlahovic certainly has the world at his feet now.

Juve has made some very impressive signings in their history and he could become the best decision we have made recently.

Apart from Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Vlahovic can easily make a claim for the third-best young striker in the world at the moment.

Hopefully, he would not need a lot of time to get used to how Juve plays the game.

