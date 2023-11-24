Memphis Depay’s future at Atletico Madrid is now uncertain as the Dutchman struggles to stay fit. This has prompted the Spanish club to search for a replacement, with Dusan Vlahovic emerging as a potential candidate.

The Juventus striker has been on Atletico’s radar for several months, and Juve has been looking to offload him. Despite the Bianconeri’s efforts to find a buyer in the summer, Vlahovic remained in Turin.

Juve is still open to his departure, considering him one of their top earners, and Atletico is interested in acquiring the attacker.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico is contemplating replacing Depay if he continues to struggle with injury problems. While they have several names on their radar, Vlahovic has become their primary transfer target in recent weeks.

Atletico might make a move for Vlahovic either in the winter transfer window or wait until the end of the season to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We still need to sell Vlahovic because he cost too much to be struggling to score goals for us.

The striker’s departure will allow us to sign a more prolific goalscorer, something that Juve has lacked for a few seasons now.