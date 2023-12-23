Dusan Vlahovic was in superb form as Juventus defeated Frosinone 2-1 in Serie A this afternoon.

The Serbian striker was surprisingly benched by the Bianconeri for the fixture, with Max Allegri taking a chance on Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz started well and opened the scoring for them with a brilliant strike, but Frosinone equalised in the second half and threatened to win the fixture.

The Bianconeri had to draw inspiration from Vlahovic, who was subbed on in the second half, and he provided it.

The Serbian striker came off the bench and scored to make it 2-1. He had the ball in the back of the net for the second time, but it did not count and was ruled out for offside.

In the minutes he spent on the pitch, he caused Frosinone a lot of problems and pundit Carlo Laudisa says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Yildiz has blossomed (great goal), Vlahovic is back. After Baez’s 1-1 draw in Frosinone, pragmatic Juve got closer to Inter with a victory on the pitch where so far only Napoli had won.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was in fine form in the game and showed the anger we expected after being dropped.

This could make Allegri start him in the next match, and hopefully, he will score again.