Juventus has received a significant boost on the fitness front with the news that Dusan Vlahovic has rejoined group training sessions. The Serbian striker had been training separately alongside Moise Kean following the last Bianconeri match.

According to a report on Football Italia, Vlahovic’s participation in the recent group training session indicates that he has successfully recovered from whatever issue was affecting him. This development is a welcome relief for Juventus, especially considering their need for offensive firepower.

However, the report also notes that Moise Kean still requires further fitness progress to rejoin the group training sessions and continues to work separately. Kean is eager to regain full fitness and be available for selection as Juventus prepares to face Atalanta in their upcoming fixture.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic was rested for our last game, but we expect him to be back in the team for the match against La Dea and it is a boost that he is back in full training.

Kean will not be a starter even if he is fit, so we do not need to rush him back to full fitness.