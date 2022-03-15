Vlahovic is better stronger than Osimhen reckons Igor Tudor

Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen are two of the strongest young strikers in Serie A at the moment.

They have been in good form for their respective clubs, with Vlahovic now helping Juventus mount a top-four challenge.

Osimhen has been a key player for Napoli and his goals are one reason they are still in the title race.

The Nigerian striker scored a brace as Napoli beat Verona at the weekend to remain second on the league table.

His goals undid all the hard work of their opponent’s defence, but their manager, Igor Tudor, doesn’t believe he is better than Vlahovic.

He was asked who was better after the game and he said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Who is stronger for you? Vlahovic is stronger, but this does not detract from Osimhen, who is a champion. 9 out of 10 say that Vlahovic is stronger.”

Juve FC Says

Taking nothing from Osimhen, Vlahovic has been the better of both players.

The Serbian is much stronger and more lethal in front of the goal. These attributes will help him reach the very top of football.

Osimhen also has the talents to play for a bigger club than Napoli, but it is hard to see anyone who will pick him over Vlahovic.