Juventus has changed their attack in the last 8 months, and it could look completely different from the start of last season when they begin their 2022/2023 campaign this weekend.

The Bianconeri couldn’t win a single trophy in the last campaign even though they signed Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

We expect the Serbian to be their main man in this campaign, and he would need help to do better than he did in the second half of the last one.

The Bianconeri have lost Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, but they have added Angel di Maria to their squad and are closing in on a move for Filip Kostic.

These new signings will help Vlahovic in attack, but a report on Tuttojuve claims he is looking up to Di Maria to support him with a lot of assists.

The Argentinian is a master at doing that and has delivered in spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been brought to Juve so he can bring more assists to our attack.

The Argentinian is the teammate Vlahovic needs to score as many goals as he can in this campaign.

Hopefully, he would get enough to fire us to win trophies.