Dusan Vlahovic has revealed that he is drawing inspiration from the advice of Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic as he works on staying calmer and more composed during matches, aiming to break his current goal drought. Despite receiving opportunities to score, the Juventus striker has struggled to find the back of the net, and he recognises the need to improve.

With Juventus expecting more goals from him, Vlahovic is looking up to Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest goal-scorers, as a role model. At 39, Ronaldo is still playing at a high level, continuing to chase records and further solidify his legacy as one of the best players in football history.

Vlahovic hopes that by following the example of Ronaldo and Djokovic—who are known for their mental strength and composure under pressure—he can regain his scoring touch and contribute more effectively to Juve’s campaign.

Vlahovic is working on his game and knows where his weaknesses are. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It’s true, at times things go wrong on the pitch and I start getting agitated, but I am trying to change that, because it really doesn’t help. As Novak Djokovic said: ‘My best ability is knowing how to cancel an error from my mind.’ Cristiano Ronaldo said the same thing and I know this is where I can improve,” continued Vlahovic.

“It is so important to have balance, so not get too excited when things go well, nor let your head drop when they go badly.”

Juve FC Says

DV9 has to improve quickly because if he is underwhelming this campaign, we may sign a new striker in the summer and sell him.