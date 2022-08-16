Vlahovic is not 100 per cent fit despite helping Juventus beat Sassuolo

Despite scoring twice in Juventus’ 3-0 win against Sassuolo last night, Dusan Vlahovic has revealed that he is still not 100% fit.

The striker played through an injury in the last weeks of the previous season, and he used the summer to recuperate by missing his country’s matches.

He was also not involved in Juventus’ first preseason games and played just one 90 minutes match before this campaign began.

But he was in fine form as Juve beat the Black and Greens to earn a winning start to this campaign.

After the match, the Serbian spoke to the media and revealed he was still not fully fit yet.

Vlahovic told DAZN, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I worked all summer, I am not yet at 100 per cent because I had an issue to deal with that was not easy to get over. This is the second 90-minute game I’ve played since the end of last season.

“I am working to get back to 100 per cent, so I can be at the disposal of the team and help achieve more victories.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world, and we all know what he can do when he is fully fit.

The Serbian will bring more goals to our team this season than he did in the last one.

His start to this campaign will serve as a warning to defences around the country, and he might finally end the term as the overall top scorer in Serie A.