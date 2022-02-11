Vlahovic is not interested in how Fiorentina fans will welcome him

Dusan Vlahovic scored Juventus’ second goal against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal yesterday to set up a two-legged semi-final clash against his former club Fiorentina.

The Serbian joined Juve from La Viola just weeks ago and would now return to his former home.

Fiorentina doesn’t enjoy selling their players to the Bianconeri and their fans will also prefer any of their stars join another club.

However, Vlahovic joined the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa before him to move to Juve.

It is a move that takes him to the biggest club in Italy, but it also showed he didn’t care what the fans of his former club thought of him.

Ahead of his return to the Artemio Franchi Stadium, the striker was asked about how the fans will receive him and he said, via Calciomercato:

“I’m only thinking about the match and winning, other things don’t interest me so much.

“It will be a match like any other. We are here to play football.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic knows it is a big deal for him to move to Juventus from La Viola and he must have prepared himself for this.

The 22-year-old is remarkably mentally mature to deal with the criticisms that come with such a move.

He knows he has done his best for them even though their fans will be quick to forget his efforts.

For now, he needs to focus on winning trophies for Juventus.