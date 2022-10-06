Vlahovic is not satisfied with his performance against Maccabi Haifa

Dusan Vlahovic admits he could have done better in Juventus’ match against Maccabi Haifa last night.

The striker scored one of the goals in a 3-1 win, but he could have gotten more, perhaps more than the two Adrien Rabiot scored.

The Serbian remains the Bianconeri main man, and he is still developing.

At 22, he has already achieved more than many strikers his age would achieve, but Juve signed him to score more goals than he is scoring at the moment.

Speaking after the match, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We entered the game bad, determined and focused. I could do better and do more. I had to make better use of the assists of my teammates. , but we won. We have to improve and work with our heads down in silence.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Vlahovic display this type of hunger and dissatisfaction towards his own performance.

This means he is constantly looking to do better, and we expect top performances from him in the next few games.

The striker knows the club is banking on him, and he will be keen to improve.

Not being happy with how he performs now is the best way to achieve that.