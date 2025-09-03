Dušan Vlahović was widely expected to leave Juventus during the recent summer transfer window, but in the absence of a suitable offer, the Serbian striker ultimately remained at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri had been eager to avoid losing him as a free agent once the current campaign concludes, with the forward already entering the final months of his contract. Should he see out the season without agreeing fresh terms, he would walk away for nothing next summer, having already earned €12 million net in the final year of his deal.

Juventus Face Contract Dilemma

Vlahović remains an integral figure under Igor Tudor, and Juventus have no intention of sidelining him despite the contractual uncertainty. The club expect to extract value from his performances during his final months as a player, yet his long-term future is a matter requiring urgent resolution.

The Bianconeri hope to convince him to take a reduced salary and commit to a long-term extension before he is free to negotiate with foreign clubs in January. According to Calciomercato, Vlahović is open to remaining at Juventus beyond the expiration of his contract. However, his willingness will depend heavily on the financial package placed on the table.

Importance of Securing DV9’s Future

The Serbian international has been in fine form in recent matches, demonstrating why he continues to be regarded as one of Serie A’s most dangerous strikers. His contribution to the squad remains vital, and Juventus recognise that losing him without a transfer fee would be a significant setback both sporting and financial.

Renewing his contract would ensure stability in attack while also safeguarding the club’s investment in a player of his calibre. For Vlahović, a renewed deal would provide continuity and the chance to remain at the heart of a project that continues to grow under Tudor.

Much will depend on the negotiations in the coming months, but both player and club appear open to discussions. For Juventus, securing Vlahović’s future is likely to be one of their top priorities as the season unfolds.