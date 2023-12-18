Vlahovic is currently on the transfer list at Juventus, and the Bianconeri are determined to find a suitable destination for the Serbian striker.

Since joining the club, he has struggled to justify his place and has faced difficulties in recent weeks, despite a strong start to the season.

During the summer, Juventus attempted to find a buyer for the Serbian striker but was unsuccessful in their efforts.

While some teams have expressed interest, Juventus is expected to resume the search for a new buyer when the transfer window reopens.

However, according to a report on Football Italia, Vlahovic remains reluctant to leave the club. The striker is determined to prove himself in Turin and has rejected several offers to move, expressing his commitment to succeeding at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has not met expectations at the club and we need the striker to show why he is one of the best players in the country.

We have not enjoyed working with him so far, and if he does not significantly improve his goal tally, we will have to sell him next month or in the summer.