Dusan Vlahovic often faces criticism during periods of poor form, but he generally deserves more respect.

The Serbian has been one of the leading strikers in Serie A since 2020, first during his time at Fiorentina and now at Juventus.

He was on track to finish the 2021/2022 season as the leading scorer in Italian football before Juventus added him to their squad at the start of 2022.

That move initially slowed him down, as he needed time to adjust to the Bianconeri’s style of play.

Last season was his best at the club, but there remains a widespread belief that DV9 can perform even better, as he continues to struggle with consistency at Juve.

After a brief goal drought, he scored twice in Juventus’ victory over Genoa yesterday, boosting his tally as one of the top scorers in Italian football.

Il Bianconero reports that his brace against Genoa marked his 73rd and 74th goals in Serie A since the 2020/2021 season; only Lautaro Martinez has scored more goals in the Italian top flight during that period.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic may not score consistently for us now, but he has been one of the best goalscorers in Italy and he has time and potential to improve that.